FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AB InBev says to vigorously contest DOJ challenge to Modelo buy
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 31, 2013 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

AB InBev says to vigorously contest DOJ challenge to Modelo buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, said on Thursday it would “vigorously” contest a U.S. Justice Department lawsuit seeking to block it from taking full control of Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo GMODELOC.MX.

AB InBev said the Department of Justice’s action was “inconsistent with the law, the facts and the reality of the market place.”

“We remain confident in our position, and we intend to vigorously contest the DOJ’s action in federal court,” the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.