MTG to cut jobs in Swedish TV operations
January 13, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

MTG to cut jobs in Swedish TV operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish entertainment broadcasting group MTG said on Tuesday it was planning staff cuts within its Swedish free-TV operations in the face of tough market conditions, but gave no further details.

Linear TV viewing in Scandinavia is decreasing, although MTG said in its latest financial report demand for TV overall remained high, which it said would be reflected in pricing during 2015.

“We have warned of redundancies but we’ll give the exact number only after we get the chance to inform all employees individually,” the head of Scandinavian free-TV and radio operations Anders Jensen told Reuters.

He added that MTG did not plan to reveal exact costs and savings from the restructuring before the next earnings report.

According to Swedish magazine Dagens Media’s website, around a third of a total of 140 employees could be made redundant. However, Jensen referred to the report as pure speculation.

MTG Group had roughly 3,700 full-time employees at the end of 2013.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Terje Solsvik

