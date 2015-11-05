FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Modigliani's 'Paulette Jourdain' sells for $38 million
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
November 5, 2015 / 4:03 PM / 2 years ago

Modigliani's 'Paulette Jourdain' sells for $38 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Amedeo Modigliani’s painting “Paulette Jourdain” sold for the hammer price of $38 million at Sotheby’s “The Collection of A. Alfred Taubman: Masterworks” auction of works owned by the late former chairman of the auction house on Wednesday in New York.

Willem de Kooning’s painting “Untitled XXI” sold for the hammer price of $22 million, a Mark Rothko “Untitled (Lavender And Green)” sold at the hammer price of $18 million and Pablo Picasso’s painting of “Femme Assise Sur Une Chaise” sold at the hammer price of $17.7 million.

Simon Shaw, co-head of impressionist and modern art worldwide at Sotheby‘s, said the auction had been sold 91.5 percent by value of what was on offer.

With 77 lots, the sale brought in $377 million with fees, just above the $375 million low estimate.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.