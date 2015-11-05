Modigliani's 'Paulette Jourdain' sells for $38 million

Amedeo Modigliani’s painting “Paulette Jourdain” sold for the hammer price of $38 million at Sotheby’s “The Collection of A. Alfred Taubman: Masterworks” auction of works owned by the late former chairman of the auction house on Wednesday in New York.

Willem de Kooning’s painting “Untitled XXI” sold for the hammer price of $22 million, a Mark Rothko “Untitled (Lavender And Green)” sold at the hammer price of $18 million and Pablo Picasso’s painting of “Femme Assise Sur Une Chaise” sold at the hammer price of $17.7 million.

Simon Shaw, co-head of impressionist and modern art worldwide at Sotheby‘s, said the auction had been sold 91.5 percent by value of what was on offer.

With 77 lots, the sale brought in $377 million with fees, just above the $375 million low estimate.