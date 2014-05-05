FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Bank of America consumer banker joins Moelis
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 5, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Former Bank of America consumer banker joins Moelis

Olivia Oran

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A former Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) banker who advises clients in the food and beverage sector has joined boutique investment bank Moelis & Co (MC.N) as it continues to beef up its consumer and retail team, Moelis said on Monday.

Brian Callaci will join Moelis in July and will be based in its Chicago office.

Callaci worked at Bank of America for 17 years, and had served most recently as co-head of the consumer investment banking group.

He joins Moelis soon after its April initial public offering, which it raised $162.5 million.

Moelis said in April that retail banker Perry Hall had joined from Bank of America.

Reporting by Olivia Oran

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.