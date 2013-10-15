FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moelis taps Morgan Stanley healthcare banker
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 15, 2013 / 4:25 PM / 4 years ago

Moelis taps Morgan Stanley healthcare banker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Moelis & Co, an independent investment bank, has tapped a former Morgan Stanley healthcare banker to advise medical technology companies, Moelis said on Tuesday.

Jon Hammack, who was responsible for the medical technology group at Morgan Stanley (MS.N), will join Moelis November 11. Previously, Hammack worked in the healthcare banking groups at Credit Suisse CSGN.VX and Bank of America (BAC.N).

At Moelis, Hammack joins a four-person team that covers services, life sciences, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

“We expect to see significant activity in the medical technology space as companies better position themselves for growth and adapt to the evolving healthcare landscape,” said Rick Leaman, managing partner at Moelis.

Reporting by Jessica Toonkel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.