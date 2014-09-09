FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Microsoft nears deal to buy Minecraft maker Mojang : WSJ
September 9, 2014 / 10:50 PM / 3 years ago

Microsoft nears deal to buy Minecraft maker Mojang : WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A employee stands in the Microsoft booth during the 2014 Computex exhibition at the TWTC Nangang exhibition hall in Taipei June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is in serious discussions to buy Mojang AB, the Swedish company behind the popular “Minecraft” video game, The Wall Street Journal said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

The deal is be valued at more than $2 billion and could be signed as early as this week, the Journal reported.

“Minecraft” is a game where players build structures with blocks to protect against nocturnal monsters.

The acquisition will add to Microsoft’s Xbox video game business, at a time when the competition in the video game console market is heating up.

Microsoft said in April it had shipped 5 million Xbox One units to retailers worldwide since the launch. In the same month Sony Corp (6758.T) said it had sold more than 7 million PlayStation 4 units as of April 6 and was struggling to keep up with consumer demand.

Microsoft declined to comment.

Reporting By Subrat Patnaik; Editing by David Gregorio

