Home of Moldovan central bank chief hit by grenade

KIEV (Reuters) - An unknown assailant threw a grenade at the house of the governor of Moldova’s central bank overnight, the general prosecutor’s office said on Monday, adding that nobody had been hurt.

Bank chief Dorin Dragutanu and his family were asleep when the grenade hit in the early hours. It damaged the building. The incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

It did not say who was responsible for the attack.

Dragutanu tendered his resignation to parliament last September, saying he was being used as a scapegoat by politicians over a banking scandal in which $1 billion disappeared from the banking system of the ex-Soviet state.

The scandal has caused widespread public anger and the collapse of the government, but there was no indication that Sunday’s grenade attack was linked to recent protests in the center of the capital Chisinau.

Dragutanu has remained acting central bank governor as a new bank chief has not yet been appointed.