Moldova's pro-Europe parties to win majority in new parliament: analysts

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova’s three main pro-Europe parties appeared on course to be able to form a new coalition government with most of the vote from an election on Sunday counted, despite the pro-Moscow Socialist Party taking first place, analysts said on Monday.

With 87 percent of the vote counted, according to the election authorities, the three parties - the Liberal Democrats, the Liberals and the Democrats - had a combined vote of 44 percent - enough for them to win more than the 51 seats required for a majority in the 101-seat parliament.

This was in spite of the pro-Russia Socialist Party taking a surprise lead with 21.5 percent of the vote.