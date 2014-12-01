FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moldova's pro-Europe parties to win majority in new parliament: analysts
#World News
December 1, 2014 / 4:38 AM / 3 years ago

Moldova's pro-Europe parties to win majority in new parliament: analysts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova’s three main pro-Europe parties appeared on course to be able to form a new coalition government with most of the vote from an election on Sunday counted, despite the pro-Moscow Socialist Party taking first place, analysts said on Monday.

    With 87 percent of the vote counted, according to the election authorities, the three parties - the Liberal Democrats, the Liberals and the Democrats - had a combined vote of 44 percent - enough for them to win more than the 51 seats required for a majority in the 101-seat parliament.

    This was in spite of the pro-Russia Socialist Party taking a surprise lead with 21.5 percent of the vote.

Reporting by Richard Balmforth and Alexander Tanas; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
