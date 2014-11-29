Moldova election may slow moves to integration with Europe

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Ex-Soviet Moldova goes to the polls on Sunday in an election whose outcome might slow, though not halt, its moves to join the European mainstream in defiance of Russia which has banned its prime exports, hitting its economy hard.

On the eve of the vote, a new irritant with Russia emerged when a high court excluded a party, led by a millionaire Russian businessman, on the grounds it was partially funded from abroad.

Moscow said the expulsion of Renato Usatii’s Patria (Motherland) party raised “serious doubts” about the election.

Surveys show that public opinion in one of Europe’s smallest and poorest countries is deeply divided over whether to stick to the pro-Europe path pursued by a ruling center-right coalition or reverse course and join the Russia-led economic bloc.

With a far-reaching political and trade agreement with the European Union signed and ratified and with Moldovans now enjoying visa-free travel to Western Europe, commentators say it is difficult to imagine any new leadership gaining popular support for a U-turn back towards Moscow.

Russia, the main supplier of energy, has shown its displeasure by banning imports of fruit, vegetables and meat products from the landlocked country of 3.5 million which is bordered by Ukraine and EU member Romania.

But despite having a springboard in Moldova in the shape of the breakaway pro-Russian enclave of Transdniestria, Russia has shown no readiness to intervene as it has done in Ukraine, which also pursued a pro-Europe agenda unacceptable to Moscow.

February’s toppling by mass protests of a pro-Russian Ukrainian president led to Russia annexing Crimea and throwing support behind separatist rebellions in a conflict that has killed more than 4,300 people.

Opinion polls show that the opposition communists may now take advantage of the three-party coalition’s record of discord and infighting over the past six years despite it keeping Moldova on track for European integration.

Led by Vladimir Voronin, a former long-serving president who many of the older generation identify with past stability, they are seen as a frontrunner at 24 percent.

Though they call for good relations with Moscow and seek to revise the trade part of the EU agreement to better protect domestic producers, the communists remain in support of European integration. Voronin has few direct links with Moscow since breaking with the Kremlin over Transdniestria a decade ago.

Opinion polls give the three pro-European parties between 38 and 43 percent of the vote for places in the 101-seat parliament. But the alliance they once had is riven by discord and rivalry particularly between former prime minister Vlad Filat’s liberal democrats and the right-wing liberals of former acting president Mihai Ghimpu.

What could complicate Moldova’s pro-Europe drive is a strong showing by the socialists who are harshly anti-EU and favor membership of a Russia-led customs union.

They are forecast to garner 6 to 8 percent in the polls and may yet muscle their way into some coalition - particularly if they pick up the vote of those unable to cast their ballot for Usatii’s Patria party.

Mircea Blajinu, 54, who grows nuts and apples on 100 hectares in northern Moldova, had decided for the liberal democrats.

“There are two or three thieves among them who should be locked up, but the party is capable of integrating Moldova into the European Union. I want my grandsons in 10-15 years to live in a European country without corruption.”

Polls will open at 7 a.m. (12.00 a.m. ET) and close at 9 p.m. (2.00 p.m. ET).