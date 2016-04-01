Moldova to hold presidential election on October 30

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova will hold a presidential election on Oct. 30, its parliament announced on Friday, the first time a new head of state will appointed by public vote since 2001.

Earlier in March a court ruled in favor of having direct national elections to choose a president rather than a vote in parliament -- a concession to protesters who have been demonstrating for months against the political elite.

The four-year term of the current president, Nicolae Timofti, expired in March, but he will continue to carry out his duties until his successor is sworn in.