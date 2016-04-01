FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
April 1, 2016 / 9:50 AM / a year ago

Moldova to hold presidential election on October 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova will hold a presidential election on Oct. 30, its parliament announced on Friday, the first time a new head of state will appointed by public vote since 2001.

Earlier in March a court ruled in favor of having direct national elections to choose a president rather than a vote in parliament -- a concession to protesters who have been demonstrating for months against the political elite.

The four-year term of the current president, Nicolae Timofti, expired in March, but he will continue to carry out his duties until his successor is sworn in.

Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet

