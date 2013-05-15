Moldova names PM nominee as leaders try to end crisis

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova’s president nominated Iurie Leanca on Wednesday to become prime minister to lead the country out of a political crisis that has paralyzed legislation and drawn criticism from Brussels.

Leanca, who has been acting prime minister, was deputy to Vlad Filat, who resigned in March after losing a confidence vote amid feuding among leaders of their pro-European coalition.

The three-party coalition of Filat’s Liberal Democrats, the Liberals and the Democrats will now try to reach a compromise and rebuild behind him to avert an early election that could hand power to Moldova’s opposition communists.

“A draft agreement on creating a new coalition is almost ready,” Adrian Candu, a parliamentary deputy from the Democratic Party, told Reuters.

“We would like to see more transparency and feedback to our proposals on how to more efficiently combat corruption in a new government.”

Political warfare between Filat and his coalition allies has involved all branches of government and drawn condemnation from the European Union, which Moldova wants to sign an association agreement with this year.

In April, Moldova’s Constitutional Court barred Filat from running the interim government and being nominated for prime minister, forcing him to hand over the job to Leanca.

In response, Filat’s supporters, together with the communists, passed a series of laws that allowed parliament to sack Constitutional Court judges and boosted the powers of the interim cabinet.

The EU criticized the steps as undemocratic. EU Commissioner for Enlargement and European Neighborhood Policy, Stefan Fuele is expected to visit Moldova on May 18-19, Leanca said this month.

Parliament has 15 days to vote on Leanca as prime minister.