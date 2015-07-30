Crisis-hit Moldova narrowly approves new prime minister

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova’s parliament voted in legislator and businessman, Valeriu Strelet, as prime minister by the slimmest of margins on Thursday and approved his pro-Europe government after he promised to extricate the country from financial crisis.

A three-party, pro-European Union alliance mustered 52 votes for Strelet, to ensure his approval in the 101-seat assembly.

The post of prime minister has been vacant in the small former Soviet republic since June 12 when Chiril Gaburici stepped down after just over 100 days in office following allegations that his school diplomas were fake.

Strelet, 45, outlining his program to parliament, referred specifically to the unexplained disappearance of $1 billion from the banking system - roughly equivalent to an eighth of Moldova’s gross domestic budget.

The crisis around the missing cash and the political instability that has generated are holding up assistance from the International Monetary Fund and other lenders.

Strelet, speaking before the vote, said he and his government team were “firmly determined to redress the situation and move the country forward”.

Economic turbulence in Russia, Moldova’s main trading partner, has added to its woes with the national currency losing 40 percent of its value against the dollar this year.

Earlier on Thursday, the central bank raised its main interest rate to 17.5 percent from 15.5 percent in a further bid to control inflation which in June reached 8.3 percent year-on-year against a central bank target of 5 percent.