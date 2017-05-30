FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Moldova leader hopes to discuss Russian diplomats' expulsion with Putin: RIA
#World News
May 30, 2017 / 1:02 PM / 3 months ago

Moldova leader hopes to discuss Russian diplomats' expulsion with Putin: RIA

FILE PHOTO: Moldovan President Igor Dodon attends a news conference after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, January 17, 2017.Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moldovan President Igor Dodon hopes to discuss the expulsion of Russian diplomats from his country with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg this week, RIA news agency quoted Dodon as saying on Tuesday.

Dodon said he was going to attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum to be held on June 1-2.

Dodon, who won a presidential election in late 2016 on pledges of restoring closer political and economic ties with Russia, condemned on Monday the decision to expel the diplomats which was made by the government which is dominated by his opponents and favors closer ties with Europe.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

