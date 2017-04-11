Swiss billionaire Wyss gets nearly 10 percent of Molecular Partners

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss has built a nearly 10 percent stake in biotech group Molecular Partners (MOLN.S) after share sales by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and other investors, the SIX Swiss Exchange said on Tuesday.

Wyss, who made a large share of his fortune by selling med-tech company Synthes Holding AG to J&J in 2012 for nearly $20 billion, now owns 9.85 percent of Molecular Partners, whose products include several prospective cancer and eye disease treatments with partners including Allergan. (AGN.N)

In addition to J&J, Essex Woodlands Health Ventures and Index Ventures Associates IV Ltd have unloaded stakes this month.

Beyond ventures in Swiss medical companies, Wyss has given about $225 million to Harvard University and its Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering.