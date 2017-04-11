FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Swiss billionaire Wyss gets nearly 10 percent of Molecular Partners
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 11, 2017 / 9:09 AM / 4 months ago

Swiss billionaire Wyss gets nearly 10 percent of Molecular Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss has built a nearly 10 percent stake in biotech group Molecular Partners (MOLN.S) after share sales by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and other investors, the SIX Swiss Exchange said on Tuesday.

Wyss, who made a large share of his fortune by selling med-tech company Synthes Holding AG to J&J in 2012 for nearly $20 billion, now owns 9.85 percent of Molecular Partners, whose products include several prospective cancer and eye disease treatments with partners including Allergan. (AGN.N)

In addition to J&J, Essex Woodlands Health Ventures and Index Ventures Associates IV Ltd have unloaded stakes this month.

Beyond ventures in Swiss medical companies, Wyss has given about $225 million to Harvard University and its Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.