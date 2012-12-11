FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Molycorp CEO resigns, shares fall
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
December 11, 2012 / 9:56 PM / 5 years ago

Molycorp CEO resigns, shares fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rare earth producer Molycorp Inc MCP.N said Chief Executive Mark Smith has resigned, a month after the company revealed that it was under investigation by U.S. securities regulators over the accuracy of its public disclosures.

Shares of the company fell 5 percent to $10.72 in extended trading on Tuesday. The stock has more than halved in the past year.

Molycorp, led by Smith since October 2008, was “at a natural inflection point as it transitions its focus from development to ongoing operations,” said Ross Bhappu, chairman of the company’s board.

The company named Constantine Karayannopoulos, vice chairman of Molycorp’s board, as the interim president and chief executive.

Karayannopoulos was previously the CEO of Neo Material Technologies, which Molycorp bought earlier this year for about C$1.2 billion.

Molycorp said it was immediately undertaking a search for a permanent CEO.

Reporting by Krishna N. Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.