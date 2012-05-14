FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Molycorp to raise $650 million in debt offer
May 14, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

Molycorp to raise $650 million in debt offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Rare-earth miner Molycorp Inc MCP.N said on Monday it will raise up to $650 million in an offering of senior secured notes with the proceeds earmarked to help fund its $1.3 billion takeover of Neo Material Technologies NEM.TO.

Molycorp’s shares fell 1.1 percent to $24.64 after market open on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Colorado-based miner owns the Mountain Pass rare earth mine in California as well as rare earth processing facilities in the United States and in Europe.

The acquisition of Neo will give Molycorp access to rare earth processing expertise, product patents, and facilities in China and around the world.

Reporting by Julie Gordon

