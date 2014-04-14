FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Momentive Performance Materials files for bankruptcy
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 14, 2014 / 3:11 AM / 3 years ago

Momentive Performance Materials files for bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Silicone and quartz producer Momentive Performance Materials Inc, owned by Apollo Global Management LLC, on Sunday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as part of a “restructuring support agreement” with some of its creditors.

Momentive listed assets and liabilities of above $1 billion, according to its bankruptcy filing.

Momentive said the restructuring plan is to reduce long-term debt and enhance liquidity.

The restructuring includes a $600 million rights offering, which will provide the company a significant equity infusion, along with exit financing commitments of $1.3 billion, it said.

“We intend to move quickly to implement our pre-negotiated balance sheet restructuring plan, which will eliminate more than $3 billion of debt from MPM’s balance sheet and result in post-emergence liquidity of more than $300 million and net debt of approximately $1.2 billion,” Chief Executive Craig Morrison said in a statement.

The company said it has received $570 million in debtor-in-possession financing led by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC.

The case is in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, Case No. 14-22508.

Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.