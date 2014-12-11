FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese chat app Momo's shares rise 15 percent in U.S. debut
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 11, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

Chinese chat app Momo's shares rise 15 percent in U.S. debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Momo Inc, a Beijing-based mobile chat app firm backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, rose as much as 15 percent in their U.S. trading debut, valuing the company at nearly $3 billion.

The stock touched a high of $15.49 shortly after trading in its shares started on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

The company raised $216 million from its initial public offering of 16 million American depositary shares.

The offering was priced at $13.50 per share, the midpoint of the expected range of $12.50-$14.50.

Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.