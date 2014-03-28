FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moncler to pay dividend of 0.10 euros per share
March 28, 2014 / 10:42 PM / 3 years ago

Moncler to pay dividend of 0.10 euros per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A model presents a creation by Italian designer Giambattista Valli from his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection for fashion house Moncler Gamme Rouge during Paris Fashion Week March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian quilted jacket maker Moncler (MONC.MI) said on Friday it would pay a dividend of 0.10 of a euro per share out of its 2013 results for an overall amount of 25 million euros ($34 million).

The company, founded as a skiwear maker in the French Alps in 1952, released its 2013 results in February without disclosing the dividend.

Sales and profit grew at double-digit rates last year, supporting the growth prospects that drew strong demand for its December listing.

($1 = 0.7271 Euros)

Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Jan Paschal

