Moncler to pay dividend of 0.10 euros per share

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian quilted jacket maker Moncler (MONC.MI) said on Friday it would pay a dividend of 0.10 of a euro per share out of its 2013 results for an overall amount of 25 million euros ($34 million).

The company, founded as a skiwear maker in the French Alps in 1952, released its 2013 results in February without disclosing the dividend.

Sales and profit grew at double-digit rates last year, supporting the growth prospects that drew strong demand for its December listing.

($1 = 0.7271 Euros)