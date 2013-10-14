FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Moncler files listing request with Milan bourse
October 14, 2013 / 6:27 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Moncler files listing request with Milan bourse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Luxury down jacket maker Moncler said on Monday it had filed a request with the Italian stock market to list its shares in Milan.

In September an adviser to the transaction said Moncler would list 25 percent or slightly more on Milan’s stock exchange by the end of 2013 or early 2014.

Global coordinators in the initial public offering are Goldman Sachs International, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario.

Banca IMI, JP Morgan, Nomura and UBS are joint bookrunners and BNP Paribas, Equita SIM and HSBC are lead managers.

Financial advisers are Claudio Costamagna and Lazard.

Moncler was a dormant brand generating 45 million euros in sales when Italian businessman Remo Ruffini took control in 2003, and has since turned into a trendy fashion label. �

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

