Moncler 2016 sales rise 18 percent lifted by Asia and United States

The logo of Moncler is seen in a shop in downtown Rome, Italy February 10, 2016.

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian luxury outerwear maker Moncler (MONC.MI) said on Tuesday sales rose 18 percent last year at both current and constant exchange rates, lifted by sales in China, Korea and the United States.

Revenues last year were 1.04 billion euros ($1.1 billion), in line with a Thomson Reuters estimate of 1 billion euros.

Comparable store sales were up 7 percent in 2016. At the end of last year the group had 190 directly owned stores, 17 more than at the end of 2015.

Chairman and Chief Executive Remo Ruffini said in a statement he was convinced the group would continue to grow in 2017.

The group said it proposed to pay 0.18 euros per share on the 2016 results, for a total of 45 million euros.

($1 = 0.9419 euros)