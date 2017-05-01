Monday Morning Briefing

A boy holds a U.S. President Donald Trump doll during a rally marking Trump's first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, U.S. April 29, 2017.

North Korea

North Korea suggested it will continue its nuclear weapons tests, saying it will bolster its nuclear force "to the maximum" in a "consecutive and successive way at any moment" in the face of what it calls U.S. aggression and hysteria. U.S.

President Trump said China may have hacked the emails of Democratic officials to meddle with the 2016 presidential election, countering the view of U.S. intelligence officials who have said Moscow orchestrated the hacks. Trump gave no evidence backing his allegation.

Negotiators in U.S. Congress reached a deal late on Sunday on around $1 trillion in federal funding that would avert a government shutdown later this week, while handing President Donald Trump a down payment on his promised military build-up. The full House of Representatives and Senate must still approve the bipartisan pact, which would be the first major legislation to clear Congress since Trump became president on Jan. 20.



Labor unions and immigrant advocacy groups will lead May Day rallies in cities across the United States on Monday, with organizers expecting larger-than-usual turnouts to protest the immigration policies of President Trump.

The White House defended President Trump's decision to invite Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to Washington, saying his cooperation was needed to counter North Korea. Duterte’s been accused by international human rights groups for supporting a campaign of extrajudicial killings of drug suspects in the Philippines. here

A man holding a gun in one hand and a bottle of beer in the other opened fire on people around a swimming pool in a San Diego apartment complex, killing one and injuring others before police shot him dead on Sunday, media said. Tornadoes, storms kill 11 in Texas

The Rustic Barn, an event hall, which suffered major tornado damage, is seen from an unmanned aerial vehicle in Canton, Texas, April 30, 2017. REUTERS/Brandon Wade Iraq

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

A U.S. service member who died when an improvised explosive device detonated while he was on patrol outside Mosul was identified on Sunday as 1st Lieutenant Weston Lee. Aerospace

At least 27 people were injured on an Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Bangkok when their Boeing 777 hit an air pocket, the Russian embassy in Thailand said in a statement. Business

The Trump administration's push to overhaul tax laws might soon target the “carried-interest” loophole used by some financial managers to lower their tax rates, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said on Sunday, though a rough outline for a major tax overhaul released last week failed to mention the loophole.

Twenty-First Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone Group about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said. Another source, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said bids are due on Thursday. China

China's level of leverage is rising at an "alarming pace," particularly in the finance sector, a senior central bank official said. Xinhua news agency on Monday cited Xu Zhong, head of the People's Bank of China's research bureau, as saying the country needed to deleverage at a "proper pace" to reduce financial sector debt and avoid systemic financial risk. France

A week before the decisive second round in France's presidential election, many voters are skeptical that either far-right candidate Marine Le Pen or centrist Emmanuel Macron can solve chronic unemployment or tackle security concerns, a poll published on Sunday found.

Frontrunner Macron paid homage to a young Moroccan man who drowned in the Seine 22 years ago after being pushed into the river by skinheads during the Jean-Marie Le Pen’s National Front May Day rally. Italy

Matteo Renzi, staging a political comeback less than five months after resigning as Italy's prime minister, easily regained the leadership of the ruling Democratic Party on Sunday with an overwhelming victory in a primary election among party supporters.