Mondelez happy with holdings but could add on
October 3, 2012 / 3:48 PM / in 5 years

Mondelez happy with holdings but could add on

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O) Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld is happy with her new company’s current portfolio, but told Reuters on Wednesday that there could be opportunities to add to it.

Speaking in New York on the company’s second day of trading as a stand-alone snacks company, Rosenfeld said most of the company’s growth moving forward will therefore be organic.

The company derives 44 percent of its $36 billion in revenue from developing markets, with a strong presence in Brazil, Russia, India and China.

“We see a real opportunity, as we now become a more focused global snacking player, to start to invest more aggressively in the next wave of markets,” Rosenfeld said, citing the Middle East, Africa and Indonesia. “We see accelerated growth potential as a standalone company.”

Mondelez shares were down slightly at $28.00 on the Nasdaq in late morning trading.

Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

