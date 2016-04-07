FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mondelez to sell Oreo, Cadbury products on Alibaba's Tmall
#Technology News
April 7, 2016 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

Mondelez to sell Oreo, Cadbury products on Alibaba's Tmall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Traditional Toblerone chocolate is pictured in the production in the Toblerone factory in Bern, February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

(Reuters) - Oreo maker Mondelez International Inc said it had entered into a partnership with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to sell its products through the Chinese e-commerce giant’s online marketplace to expand its reach in China.

Mondelez said it would sell a fuller range of its products, including Oreo, Toblerone, Cadbury and Trident, on Alibaba’s online marketplace Tmall.com.

Mondelez plans to increase its investment in Tmall.com by launching exclusive products on the platform, the company said.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

