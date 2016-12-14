Mondelez unaware of any Kraft Heinz approach: sources

The logo of Mondelez International is pictured at the company's building in Zurich November 14, 2012.

(Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O) has not heard from Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) about any potential acquisition, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, after Swiss magazine Bilanz reported that the latter was planning a bid.

Mondelez has no reason to believe there is truth to the Bilanz report, the sources said, asking for anonymity to discuss the matter. Kraft-Heinz and Mondelez, two of the world's largest packaged food producers, offered no comment.