FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Mondelez unaware of any Kraft Heinz approach: sources
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 14, 2016 / 11:17 PM / 8 months ago

Mondelez unaware of any Kraft Heinz approach: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Mondelez International is pictured at the company's building in Zurich November 14, 2012.Michael Buholze

(Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O) has not heard from Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) about any potential acquisition, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, after Swiss magazine Bilanz reported that the latter was planning a bid.

Mondelez has no reason to believe there is truth to the Bilanz report, the sources said, asking for anonymity to discuss the matter. Kraft-Heinz and Mondelez, two of the world's largest packaged food producers, offered no comment.

Reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.