U.S. regulator to take action against Mondelez and Kraft: filing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission will take formal action against Mondelez International Inc and Kraft Foods Group Inc over trading involving December 2011 wheat futures contracts, Mondelez said in a filing on Thursday.

The maker of Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolate, which spun off Kraft in 2012, said the CFTC had advised both companies in April 2013 that it was investigating activities related to the contracts. The activities in question occurred prior to the spin-off, according to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mondelez said it is cooperating with the CFTC and added that, based on its separation agreement with Kraft, it expects “to predominantly bear any monetary penalties or other payments that the CFTC may impose.”

Kraft said in a filing on Oct. 30 that it did not expect the matter to have a material impact on its results. A CFTC spokeswoman declined to comment.

Mondelez shares closed up nearly 2 percent at $37.84 on Thursday, despite the news. Kraft shares were 1 percent higher at $58.27.