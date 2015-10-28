FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oreo cookies maker Mondelez's results beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 28, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

Oreo cookies maker Mondelez's results beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Women sit outside the Cadbury factory in Shah Alam outside Kuala Lumpur June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

(Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O), the maker of Cadbury chocolates and Oreo cookies, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, helped by lower costs and higher organic sales in emerging markets.

The company is in the midst of a plan to reduce costs by about $3 billion by the end of 2018 through measures such as opening more efficient manufacturing plants and zero-based budgeting.

Mondelez’s total costs fell nearly 20 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Mondelez was $7.26 billion, or $4.46 per share, including a $7.12 billion gain due to divestitures in its coffee business. The company earned $899 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 42 cents per share in the latest quarter.

Net revenue fell 18 percent to $6.85 billion, hurt by lower sales in Europe, its largest market. This was the eight straight quarter of sales declines.

Mondelez said organic revenue increased 3.7 percent, helped by a 10.3 percent jump in sales in emerging markets such as Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 41 cents on revenue of $6.81 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Mondelez’s shares closed at $46.60 on Tuesday. They were unchanged in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.