FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oreo-maker Mondelez fourth quarter profit misses; shares fall
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
February 13, 2013 / 9:37 PM / in 5 years

Oreo-maker Mondelez fourth quarter profit misses; shares fall

Martinne Geller

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O) reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, due to a decline in sales despite improvements in its business in Brazil and Russia.

Shares of the company, which makes Oreo cookies and Cadbury chocolate, were down 4.4 percent in after hours trading.

The newly independent company said net profit was $534 million, or 30 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, down from $830 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 36 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting 38 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 1.9 percent to $9.50 billion. Analysts expected $9.69 billion.

The company stood by its 2013 outlook for revenue growth at the low end of the 5 to 7 percent range. It raised its forecast for operating earnings to a range of $1.52 to $1.57 per share, due to changes in currency exchange rates.

It earlier forecast $1.50 to $1.55 per share.

Shares fell to $26.75 in after hours trade, from their close on the Nasdaq at $27.75.

Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn, Chris Reese and Bob Burgdorfer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.