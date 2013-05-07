FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2013 / 8:22 PM / 4 years ago

Mondelez reports lower first-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O) reported quarterly earnings on Tuesday that were lower than a year earlier, before the company separated from Kraft Foods Group Inc KRFT.O.

The newly independent maker of Cadbury chocolates and Oreo cookies said net income was $568 million, or 32 cents per share, in the first quarter, down from $813 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose nearly 1 percent to $8.74 billion.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

