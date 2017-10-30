Oreo maker Mondelez's profit, revenue beat estimates

(Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O) beat Wall Street’s profit and revenue estimates in the third quarter as demand for its key brands such as Oreos and Trident gum rose in Latin America and Europe.

FILE PHOTO: Freshly-baked Oreo cookies pass along a conveyor belt at a Kraft Foods' factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Shares of the world’s second largest confectionary company rose 4.7 percent to $41.15 in after-market trading on Monday.

Mondelez, in its last quarter under the leadership of longtime CEO Irene Rosenfeld, reported 4.6 percent rise in sales in Latin America and a 4.7 percent rise in Europe.

Rosenfeld’s departure comes after years of consistent decline in sales following a spin-off of its Kraft grocery business in 2012, a move that she engineered.

Current McCain Foods CEO Dirk Van de Put will replace Rosenfeld in November.

On Monday, the company said it had moved past the cyber attack that hit shipment volumes last quarter, recovering 0.6 percent in net revenue.

Net sales from the company’s key brands, such as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka chocolate and Oreo cookies, rose 5.6 percent to $4.77 billion.

Net income attributable to Mondelez rose 81 percent to $992 million, or 65 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, helped by one-time gains and taxes.[GNXOGLJSa]

Excluding items, it earned 57 cents a share and revenue rose 2.1 percent to $6.53 billion.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a profit of 54 cents per share on revenue of $6.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.