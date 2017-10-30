Oreo maker Mondelez's revenue rises 2 percent

(Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O) on Monday reported a 2.1 percent rise in net revenue in the third quarter as demand for key brands such as Oreos and Trident gum rose in Latin America and Europe.

FILE PHOTO: Freshly-baked Oreo cookies pass along a conveyor belt at a Kraft Foods' factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Net income attributable to Mondelez rose to $992 million, or 65 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from 548 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said its net revenue rose to $6.53 billion from $6.40 billion.