GE Capital to exit Czech Moneta Money Bank via accelerated book-building

LONDON (Reuters) - GE Capital International will exit from its remaining stake in Prague-listed Moneta Money Bank by offering of up to 92.2 million shares in the lender to institutional investors through an accelerated book-building, the bookrunners said.

The statement from the banks said these shares represent approximately 18 percent of the issued share capital of Moneta.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint global Co-ordinators and joint bookrunners. WOOD & Company is acting as joint lead manager for the offering.