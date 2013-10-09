More money funds could have collapsed in 2008 crisis: NY Fed blog

Federal Reserve and New York City Police officers stand guard in front of the New York Federal Reserve Building in New York, October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Twenty-eight U.S. money market funds, instead of just one, could have collapsed during the height of the global credit crisis in 2008, underscoring the severe distress in credit markets following the collapse of Lehman Brothers, according to a blog post from the Federal Reserve of New York.

The funds’ losses were “obscured” because their parent companies absorbed them, four Fed analysts wrote on Wednesday in an entry for the bank’s Liberty Street Economics column.

In 2008, the Reserve Primary Fund was the only money fund whose share value dropped below one dollar, or “broke the buck,” due to its heavy exposure to Lehman’s debt securities.

The collapse of the Reserve Primary Fund was a watershed moment during the financial crisis. It nearly froze money markets and led the Fed and other major central banks to embark on unprecedented action to flood cash into the banking system.

Regulators have been implementing a series of moves to toughen oversight of money funds since the crisis in a bid to avert another fund collapse.

In their blog post, Marco Cipriani, Michael Holscher, Antoine Martin and Patrick McCabe wrote: “at least twenty-nine MMFs had losses large enough to cause them to break the buck in September and October 2008 despite significant government intervention and support of the sector.”

Five funds or more posted losses exceeding the 3 percent reported by Reserve Primary Fund, and one fund reported a loss of nearly 10 percent.

“Among the twenty-nine funds that would have broken the buck without sponsor support, the average loss was 2.2 percent,” the Fed analysts wrote.

“Yet, the losses for twenty-eight of these (money funds) may have gone unnoticed during the crisis, as neither their shareholders nor almost anyone else could have observed their magnitudes at the time,” they said.

The blog post did not name the other 28 funds that could have broken the buck.