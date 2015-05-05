FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Western Union in talks to buy smaller rival MoneyGram: Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 5, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 2 years ago

Western Union in talks to buy smaller rival MoneyGram: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Western Union Co (WU.N), the world’s largest money transfer company, is in early-stage talks to acquire smaller rival MoneyGram International Inc (MGI.O), Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Shares of MoneyGram, which has a market value of about $400 million as of Tuesday close, were up 32 percent at $10.30 in after-market trading.

MoneyGram had $963.5 million in long-term debt as of Dec. 31, according to its annual filing.

Western Union has a market value of about $11 billion.

Talks may still fall apart, Bloomberg said in its report. (bloom.bg/1EOQBzp)

One potential hurdle is whether regulators would block the deal on antitrust grounds, the report said.

A spokeswoman for MoneyGram said the company does not comment on rumors and speculation.

Western Union could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.