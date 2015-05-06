FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Western Union says it is not in talks to buy rival MoneyGram
May 6, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

Western Union says it is not in talks to buy rival MoneyGram

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Western Union Co (WU.N), the world’s largest money transfer company, said on Wednesday that it is not in talks to buy smaller rival MoneyGram International Inc (MGI.O).

“In view of the high level of market activity in our stock today, Western Union states that current news reports indicating that our company is in discussions to acquire MoneyGram are not accurate,” the company said.

Western Union’s stock rose as much as 9 percent on Wednesday, while MoneyGram’s shares rose as much as 41 percent, after Bloomberg reported late on Tuesday that the company was in early-stage talks to buy MoneyGram.

Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
