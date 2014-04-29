FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MoneyGram slashes forecast as Wal-Mart threat looms
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 29, 2014 / 12:16 PM / 3 years ago

MoneyGram slashes forecast as Wal-Mart threat looms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - MoneyGram International Inc (MGI.O), the world’s second-largest money transfer company, slashed its forecast for the year on fears of competition from Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N).

The world’s largest retailer had said earlier this month it would launch a money transfer service called “Walmart-2-Walmart”.

MoneyGram said it expects full-year revenue growth to be in the range of 1-3 percent on a constant currency basis, down from its previous forecast of 8-10 percent.

The company, which posted better-than-expected first-quarter results, said it expects adjusted EBITDA growth of 0-2 percent, down from 5-7 percent.

MoneyGram, which currently provides money transfer services for Wal-Mart shoppers, said 12 percent of its total first-quarter revenue came from transactions at the chain in the United States.

“Due to the limited time the competing product has been in the market, it is uncertain what the cannibalization effect or competitive price environment will be for the U.S.-to-U.S. business,” MoneyGram said in its earnings statement on Tuesday.

The company said it had initiated an accelerated cost-cutting program and would focus on growing its U.S. outbound money transfer business.

Wal-Mart has said it will not offer the service online or in its international stores.

MoneyGram said that transfers that originated outside the United States grew 11 percent in the quarter.

Bigger rival Western Union Co (WU.N) is scheduled to report results on Thursday.

MoneyGram’s share were little changes in premarket trading on Tuesday. They have fallen 10 percent since Wal-Mart’s announcement to Monday’s closing of $13.50.

Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.