Playing the financial aid game

NEW YORK (Reuters) - At the Iowa State Fair, you can score a $1,000 contribution to a 529 savings plan by winning a raffle.

That’s worth a try if you’re in the neighborhood, but there are better ways - like financial aid - to help fund college. So few of us have saved enough. On average, four years of tuition, room, board and fees now costs $85,000 at a public university and more than $160,000 at a private school, according to the College Board.

“I rarely see a person with a 529 that has over $100,000,” says Bob Ilukowicz, president of American College Savers and a financial planner in Smithtown, New York. “I work with doctors and lawyers and teachers and police officers. It’s amazing. They aren’t even close to saving enough money for college.”

Colleges can fill much of the gap, awarding an average of $6,533 in grant aid per student during the 2010-2011 school year, according to the College Board. So it pays to be strategic about financial aid. With the right spending and saving moves, you can make sure your child gets as much aid as possible. Here are a few tips from the pros:

HIGH SCHOOL FRESHMAN AND SOPHOMORES

Parents need to be aware of how financial transactions will affect aid as soon as their kids hit high school, says USAA financial planner Scott Halliwell.

Knowing the formula behind the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and funding policies at various schools helps. The federal formula counts on families spending 5.64 percent of parental assets (not counting retirement savings) and 20 percent of student assets. Accounts in a grandparent’s name - or a non-custodial divorced parent’s name - don’t have to be listed, although distributions have to be counted as student income.

That means you can make strategic decisions about things like when to buy or sell a house, and whether to fund retirement savings first and how to make best use of a 529 savings plan. A grandparent who wants to help would do best to start a 529 in her own name, for example.

Money in the student’s name, Ilukowicz notes, will detract most from the amount of aid. He’s especially negative about the idea of parents with small businesses paying their kids a salary. “That could really end up hurting you.” So, parents whose kids have built up large accounts might want to start early to move that money. They can use it to fund camp, or computer equipment and the like, saving an offsetting amount in their own names.

If you have any large amounts coming to you - such as in bonuses or stock sales with large capital gains - you might want to make those happen before the end of the calendar year in which your child is a junior, because income received in later years will hurt your child’s aid eligibility.

But Halliwell points out that the vast majority of families don’t have enough assets to worry about moving around their money or limiting income during college financing years. “Delaying a bonus (past a child’s senior year) might help one year, but you wouldn’t want to delay something like that for four years,” he says.

HIGH SCHOOL JUNIORS

The most important time for the financial aid calculation is the tax year that straddles the student’s junior and senior year, because that will be the full year that is reported on the FAFSA. By then, families planning for aid will have already sold investments or made other moves. They’ll maximize their child’s freshman year financial aid if they hold income as low as possible in that year.

HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS

ING financial adviser Larry Rosenthal bemoans the fate of parents who get into debt when they could have just made a different choice. A couple came to him recently with $91,000 in loans for putting one child through school. “I don’t know what to say to them,” he says. “The answer is to get a degree that doesn’t cost you an arm and a leg.”

To avoid this fate, families should focus on strategically applying to schools they can afford, says Ilukowicz. It’s worth shopping around.

Some schools meet all family needs but don’t offer merit aid; others may actually ‘gap’ students (by meeting less than full need) as a way of managing enrollment. Some schools have far more money to give out in scholarships and other merit-based aid than others.

That means parents shouldn’t rule out any school just because its sticker price is high. Some schools that families think are too expensive actually offer more aid.

For instance, at Vassar, which has a total sticker price of $57,385, the 64 percent of students receiving aid got an average of $34,224 in financial aid directly from the university. “I have clients going to $50,000 schools for less than a state school,” says Ilukowicz.

Parents of seniors should fill out the FAFSA as soon after January 1 as they can, advisers say. Don’t overdo it: Ilukowicz says he’s surprised by how many people make mistakes, over-valuing their assets or listing things they aren’t required to.

FIGURING OUT COSTS

Colleges are now required to post online “net price calculators,” which allow prospective students a preview of what their aid and bottom line costs may be. Lynn O‘Shaughnessy, author of “The College Solution,” recommends that parents use these calculators to see how different behaviors on their part could affect their child’s net costs.

For instance, home equity does not come into play on the FAFSA, which doesn’t even ask if a family owns a home. But a few hundred colleges, including Harvard and Yale, ask for detailed supplemental information that can include home equity, and that can make aid fluctuate a great deal. Also, once you apply and are accepted, even FAFSA-only colleges may contact families for more information about their finances.

Folks who are house rich but cash poor might sidestep schools that count home equity, suggests O‘Shaughnessy.

While online calculators can give you a pretty good idea of your estimated family contribution, Ilukowicz says you have to compare what the schools offer you in your final aid package before you make a decision.

“For financial aid, the only color that matters is green - either you have it or you don‘t, either we have it or we don‘t,” says Alicia Keaton, senior associate director of the University of Florida Office for Student Financial Affairs.

