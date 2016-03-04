Monitise says in early talks to sell content business

(Reuters) - Mobile payment processor Monitise Plc (MONI.L) said it was in early talks to potentially sell its marketing content business, Markco Media, in a bid to transition to cloud-based services.

Shares in Monitise rose as much as 48 percent, making it the top percentage gainer on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.

The company did not disclose any further details, but said that there was no certainty of a deal.

Monitise bought Markco Media, best known for being the parent company of coupon and deal site MyVoucherCodes.co.uk in 2014.

Founded in 2003, Monitise blazed a trail by linking banks and mobile operators to build a business capable of handling billions a year in mobile payments, purchases and money transfers.

However, the company has issued a string of revenue warnings on the back of a change in its business model in 2014.