FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monitise says in early talks to sell content business
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
March 4, 2016 / 11:42 AM / in 2 years

Monitise says in early talks to sell content business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mobile payment processor Monitise Plc MONI.L said it was in early talks to potentially sell its marketing content business, Markco Media, in a bid to transition to cloud-based services.

Shares in Monitise rose as much as 48 percent, making it the top percentage gainer on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.

The company did not disclose any further details, but said that there was no certainty of a deal.

Monitise bought Markco Media, best known for being the parent company of coupon and deal site MyVoucherCodes.co.uk in 2014.

Founded in 2003, Monitise blazed a trail by linking banks and mobile operators to build a business capable of handling billions a year in mobile payments, purchases and money transfers.

However, the company has issued a string of revenue warnings on the back of a change in its business model in 2014.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.