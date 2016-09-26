FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monogram Residential Trust exploring a sale: WSJ
#Deals
September 26, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

Monogram Residential Trust exploring a sale: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - High-end apartment owner Monogram Residential Trust Inc (MORE.N) is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company's shares closed up 4.63 percent at $10.61, after hitting a record high on Monday.

The Plano, Texas-based real estate investment trust has sounded out potential buyers and deal talks are in early stage, according to the report.

Monogram Residential, which had a market capitalization of $1.77 billion as of Monday's close, could be valued at more than $2 billion, WSJ reported.

The company's portfolio includes investments in 53 multifamily communities in 10 states comprising 15,077 apartment homes, according to its latest press release.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
