Monsanto is displayed on a screen where the stock is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Talk of a takeover of Monsanto Co (MON.N) by rivals Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) or BASF SE (BASFn.DE) is “wild speculation,” and Monsanto is staying focused on its own strategy, president and chief operating officer Brett Begemann said on Wednesday.

“It’s all wild speculation because there’s nothing there,” Begemann told Reuters on the sidelines of a BMO investor conference in New York.