FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Monsanto not relying on glyphosate price rise to meet goals: CFO
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
November 18, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

Monsanto not relying on glyphosate price rise to meet goals: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) - Monsanto Co expects prices of glyphosate herbicide to rebound, but the world’s largest seed company is not relying on increased prices to meet its forecasted long-term financial goals, Chief Financial Officer Pierre Courduroux said on Wednesday.

The company also expects gross profit margins in its corn and soybean seeds and traits business to grow by 5 to 7 percentage points by fiscal 2019 due to expected product upgrades and reduced costs and improving operations within its supply chain, he said at an investor day presentation.

Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in St. Louis, writing by Karl Plume in Chicago

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.