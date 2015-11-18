Monsanto not relying on glyphosate price rise to meet goals: CFO

ST. LOUIS (Reuters) - Monsanto Co expects prices of glyphosate herbicide to rebound, but the world’s largest seed company is not relying on increased prices to meet its forecasted long-term financial goals, Chief Financial Officer Pierre Courduroux said on Wednesday.

The company also expects gross profit margins in its corn and soybean seeds and traits business to grow by 5 to 7 percentage points by fiscal 2019 due to expected product upgrades and reduced costs and improving operations within its supply chain, he said at an investor day presentation.