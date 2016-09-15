Farmers must have choice post Bayer-Monsanto merger: EU's Vestager

European Commissioner for Violation of EU Treaties Margrethe Vestager gestures during a news conference on the approval of the Hutchison-Vimpelcom deal at the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium September 1, 2016.

PARIS (Reuters) - European Union anti-trust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday that farmers must continue to have a choice when buying seeds and pesticides after the merger between Bayer and Monsanto.

The German drug and crop chemical maker on Wednesday clinched a $66 billion takeover of U.S. seeds company Monsanto.

Vestager added that the agriculture market was already very concentrated with a small number of global players dominating the industry.