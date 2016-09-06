FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer shareholder says opposes new Monsanto takeover terms
September 6, 2016 / 8:42 AM / a year ago

Bayer shareholder says opposes new Monsanto takeover terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A leading shareholder in German pharmaceutical and crops manufacturer Bayer said he did not support the revised terms of a takeover offer for U.S. rival Monsanto.

John Bennett, fund manager at Henderson, which had previously called for a vote on the offer saying it threatened the long-term strength of Bayer, said he did not support the deal.

"Bayer have backed themselves into a corner," he said in emailed comments. "The money would have been better spent buying their own stock. Alas, for shareholders, it was not to be."

Late on Monday, Bayer said it had raised its offer for Monsanto and was prepared to pay $127.50 a share, up from its previous offer of $125 a share.

Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Rachel Armstrong

