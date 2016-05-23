FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Bayer CEO expects Monsanto to respond positively to deal proposal
May 23, 2016

Bayer CEO expects Monsanto to respond positively to deal proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bayer CFO Werner Baumann poses during a news conference in Leverkusen February 28, 2012.

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German drugs and pesticides group Bayer said it was confident that Monsanto would take a positive view of its $62 billion takeover proposal.

"We fully expect a positive answer of the Monsanto board of directors appreciating and acknowledging the keen interest of their shareholders to realize certain value and the benefit of an integrated offering that we can provide," Chief Executive Werner Baumann told journalists in a conference call, when asked whether Bayer would consider a hostile bid.

Baumann also said any combination of Monsanto and Bayer's Crop Science unit would be "under our full control and ownership".

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

