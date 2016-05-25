FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Royal London says backs Bayer-Monsanto deal if priced at $130-$135 per share
May 25, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Royal London says backs Bayer-Monsanto deal if priced at $130-$135 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the Bayer Healthcare subgroup production plant in Wuppertal February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Bayer (BAYGn.DE) shareholder Royal London Asset Management said on Wednesday that the German company’s bid for U.S. rival Monsanto (MON.N) made sense strategically and that it would support a deal if it was priced at around $130-$135 a share.

RLAM fund manager Andrea Williams said she would not, however, like the board of Bayer to offer as much as $150 a share.

Given other deals ongoing in the sector, there was no other obvious buyer for Monsanto, she said in emailed comments to Reuters. “(I) don’t think a Chinese player would be allowed to take Monsanto over so (Bayer) don’t need to stretch the price,” Williams said.

Monsanto on Tuesday rejected Bayer’s initial $122 a share bid, describing it as “incomplete and financially inadequate”, but said it was open to further talks.

Reporting by Simon Jessop and Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
