Monster Beverage falls on demand for more energy drink regulation

(Reuters) - Monster Beverage Corp’s shares fell more than 7 percent after two U.S. Senators pushed health regulators to look at applying more stringent standards to regulate the sale of energy drinks.

In a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration dated September 11, Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin and Connecticut Democrat Richard Blumenthal raised concerns over the impact of stimulants interacting with caffeine in energy drinks and the effects of caffeine consumption in children and adolescents.

Stifel Nicolaus analysts led by Mark Astrachan said the letter increases scrutiny of the energy drink category and the likelihood of increased government regulation.

“Possible outcomes range from more specific labeling of caffeine content to banning sales and/or marketing to minors and/or product reformulation,” Astrachan, who still maintained a “buy” rating on the stock, wrote in a note.

Energy drinks, like Monster’s namesake beverage, are the fastest growing segment of the carbonated soft drinks market.

Monster is the leading U.S. energy drink by volume with nearly 39 percent of the U.S. market, but Austria’s privately held Red Bull has the highest share by revenue.

Monster’s shares fell 10 percent in early August on news that a state attorney general launched a probe into the marketing and advertising practices of the company and two other beverage companies.

Reuters later learned that the probe was initiated by the New York State Attorney General.

Monster shares were down 7 percent at $52.48 in afternoon trade on the Nasdaq.