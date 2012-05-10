Monster Beverage shares soar on strong international growth

(Reuters) - Monster Beverage Corp (MNST.O) shares rose as much as 15 percent on Thursday, a day after the company’s quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates due to strong international sales of its energy drinks.

In addition, the company said it did not buy back any stock during the quarter, which fueled speculation it was weighing other options for its cash.

“(Monster) did not repurchase any shares for the second quarter in a row, leading us to believe that it did, in fact, look into strategic alternatives in the quarter,” SunTrust Robinson analyst William Chappell wrote in a research note.

On April 30, Monster shares soared 28 percent after a news report the company was in acquisition talks with Coca-Cola Co (KO.N). Coke denied the report and Monster declined to comment at the time.

Monster executives did not directly address the Coke issue on Thursday. However, they did say they were weighing options for their cash and that was why they did not buy back shares.

“It was simply a question of us evaluating, looking at a number of other alternatives,” said Rodney Sacks, Monster’s chairman and chief executive, on a conference call with analysts. “We really just didn’t make the decision to actually go ahead with the buyback.”

Monster’s international sales rose 43 percent in the quarter and Stifel Nicolaus analyst Mark Astrachan expects the strong growth to continue.

“Demand for Monster Energy remains robust and (we) continue to estimate sustained low double-digit sales growth over the next three-five years resulting from further U.S. share gains, innovation, and international expansion,” Astrachan said.

And SunTrust’s Chappell said early indications about the energy drink sector in Japan, where Monster launched recently, looked positive for the company.

On Wednesday, Monster posted earnings of 41 cents per share on revenue of $454.6 million.

Monster shares closed up $5.86, or 9 percent, at $71.17 on the Nasdaq after rising as high as $74.92 earlier in the session.