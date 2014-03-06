FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European private equity firm Montagu buys Arkopharma from founders
#Deals
March 6, 2014 / 6:16 PM / 4 years ago

European private equity firm Montagu buys Arkopharma from founders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European private equity firm Montagu has acquired a majority stake in French pharmaceutical company Arkopharma, Montagu said on Thursday, buying out founder Max Rombi.

French newspaper Les Echos said that Montagu had acquired Arkopharma for an enterprise value of 300 million euros ($415 million), citing several sources. Lazard advised Montagu, while the Rombi family was advised by Rothschild.

($1 = 0.7225 euros)

Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Sophie Sassard and David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
