Italian consumer watchdog appeals to block Monte Paschi bailout

The entrance of Monte Dei Paschi bank headquarters is pictured in Siena January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

ROME (Reuters) - Italian consumer watchdog group Codacons said on Wednesday it had appealed a court ruling in which the government was given the green light to lend 3.9 billion euros ($5.10 billion) to troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI).

Codacons is seeking to block the bailout, saying it wants Monte dei Paschi nationalised.

A hearing will be held on March 8 by the administrative appeals court in Rome, the consumer watchdog said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7649 euros)